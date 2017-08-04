Police: Man flooded 40 homes in Ladd’s Addition

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly flooding dozens of homes in Portland’s Ladd’s Addition neighborhood.

Portland police said 30-year-old Moyhijah Widger-Chongo is accused of turning on the exterior water faucets at more than 40 homes and leaving the water on, flooding some basements.

The vandalism started in July 2017 and has caused nearly $50,000 in damage.

Widger-Chongo was arrested after police were called to SE Holly Street around 4:15 a.m. on Friday, August 4, with a report of a naked man turning on a water faucet. Police set up a perimeter and found him nearby. He was naked when he was taken into custody.

He faces charges for 14 felony and misdemeanor crimes and is linked to a burglary in May 2017.