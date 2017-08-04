OSP: Woman kills husband for calling her names

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Cave Junction woman told investigators that she stabbed her husband in the arm because he as calling her names.

Troopers responded to a home in the 100 block of North Boundary Avenue on August 1 and found Eric Atcher dead in a chair in the backyard. He had a stab wound to his left inner bicep, according to court documents.

“Valerie Atcher admitted to numerous people and law enforcement officers that she had stabbed Eric Atcher with a knife because he was calling her names,” according to court documents.

Valerie Atcher appeared in court on Thursday and was charged with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

She has been ordered to remain in custody with bail set at $200,000.

Her next court appearance is set for Aug. 10.

Cave Junction is about 4.5 hours south of Portland and roughly 60 miles from Medford, Oregon.