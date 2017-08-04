ODFW to kill 2 uncollared Harl Butte wolves

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon wildlife officials will kill two adult wolves in northeast Oregon at the request of ranchers who say animals in their pack have preyed on cattle for more than a year.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Department of Fish & Wildlife managers made the announcement Thursday, saying the state will not target specific animals.

Officials will remove two adult uncollared animals in the Harl Butte pack sometimes in the next two weeks. State biologists counted seven wolves in the pack in March, and in December the pack had an estimated 10 animals.

State officials say they’ve documented wolf attacks on seven cattle in the past 13 months, including three cattle kills.

The Harl Butte killings will occur in the same area where state officials removed four animals from the Imnaha Pack in March 2016. Environmental groups are decrying the killings as unnecessary.