Kelso haunted house vandalized, juveniles arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A vacant Kelso movie theater-turned haunted house was vandalized Wednesday night and police say three juveniles are responsible for the damage.

Fire crews initially responded to the Cinema of Horrors Haunted House in the old Three Rivers Cinema when smoke was seen pouring from inside. It turned out a theatrical smoke machine had been set off when the intruders broke in.

According to Treadway Events, which runs the cinema, there was substantial damage to the sets and building. Sheetrock was kicked in leaving huge holes, ceiling tiles and light fixtures were ripped down, racial slurs were spray painted on the walls and props, costumes, furniture and set pieces were destroyed.

Investigators also found a mattress and sleeping area, beer cans, trash and debris indicating that someone may have been sleeping there.

Kelso police said tips from citizens helped lead them to the arrests. The suspects’ identities have not been released due to their age.

The Cinema of Horrors is home to several Halloween attractions. Organizers still plan to open for the scaring season as planned on Friday, October 13.

Treadway Events said community members are getting together to help clean up the damage on August 11-12 at 9 a.m.