PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Scio is in the path of totality for the solar eclipse on August 21 and unlike many other places across the state, still has open campsites.

The town says they are Oregon’s best kept secret. They have over 150 campsites available and have secured additional police services and portable restrooms.

A venue of bands, dinner dances and a community vendor fair begins in the town on Friday August 18 ahead of the Monday eclipse.

Click here to register for a campsite.