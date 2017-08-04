‘High-risk’ sex offender removed tracking device

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “high-risk” sex offender who removed his GPS tracking device on Thursday, August 3.

Authorities said Dustin Westling, 30, is considered a potential danger to the public. He is not supposed to go to areas where children congregate like schools, churches, libraries or playgrounds.

Westling is on post-prison supervision for identity theft and escape charges, but previously served time in prison for attempted sex abuse, sodomy and rape. Other past convictions include contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor and failure to register as a sex offender.

He was last known to be at SE 21st Avenue and SE Cypress Street in Hillsboro before he removed his tracking device.

Authorities said people should not approach him but call 911 immediately if you see him. Westling is 5-foot-9-inches tall, 200 pounds and has a shaved head and brown eyes.