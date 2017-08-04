2 injured in Glenfair shooting, gang team investigates

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Gang Violence Response Team is investigating a Thursday night shooting.

Police say officers responded to the 15100 block of SE Stark Street around 8:30 p.m. after callers reported hearing gunshots. One caller said a person had been shot and had left the scene in a car.

Officers searched the area for evidence and waited at a nearby hospital for gunshot victims. A short while later, a man arrived with a gunshot non-life threatening gunshot wound.

A half hour later, another gunshot victim showed up at another hospital. That person suffered life-threatening injuries in the same incident.

Officers continue to investigate and say there is no suspect information.