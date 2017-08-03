Volunteers paint Davis Elementary School

Related Coverage Boy, mother hurt in targeted Gresham shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Volunteers on Thursday morning painted Davis Elementary School.

“These kids deserve to walk into a school that’s bright, cheerful, beautiful,” Kaiser Permanente Membership Director Cathie Skreen tells KOIN 6 News.

Skreen came to the school with her therapy dog in the aftermath of a near fatal shooting of a 9-year-old student in May and noticed how badly the building need to be freshened up

The school, however, does not have resources needed to paint the walls, bulletin boards and classrooms. So Skreen asked her bosses at Kaiser Permanente if they’d help her get the school painted.

Kaiser said yes, as did Miller Paint, who donated the paint. So on Thursday, 40 Kaiser employees spent their work day volunteering trying to brighten up a school building that’s had its share of dark clouds.