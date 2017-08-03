Unlicensed Salem daycare operator arrested for sex abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 53-year-old Salem man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor at an unlicensed daycare in his home.

A minor accused Jeffrey Rauch of sexually assaulting them on July 25. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say he was operating an illegal daycare at his home in the 4000 block of Ward Drive NE.

He was arrested and charged with Sex Abuse 1 x 3, Sodomy 1 and Sexual Penetration with a Foreign Object.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking to speak to anyone who may have or may have known anyone who used the Rauch residence for daycare services. Call the tip line at 503-540-8079 or submit a tip by texting TIPMCSO and your message to 847411.