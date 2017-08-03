Thursday: Haze, records temps and TriMet delays

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thursday will be another record hot day.

Temperatures will again be in the triple digits with a high of 105 with a north wind at 5-10 mph.

Smoke from wildfires in British Columbia have created hazy, smokey conditions in much of the metro area. The haze is expected to stick around.

Are you seeing smoke? Satellite imagery shows it spreading across the Pacific Northwest from multiple wildfires. pic.twitter.com/6NVgLusl0f — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) August 2, 2017

TriMet is again expecting delays after Wednesday’s network issues caused them to declare that no fares will be inspected.

Thursday’s rides will also be free and delays are expected due to the network issues and high temperatures.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for the valley and surrounding locations through Friday night at 11 p.m. Overnight temperatures are not cooling much.

A Heat Advisory is in place for the coast through Thursday afternoon with highs likely in the upper 80s. Heat Advisory for eastern Oregon through Friday evening.

The weekend looks to drop to the lower 90s and potentially to the low 90s for Monday and Tuesday.