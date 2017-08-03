Special summer camp gives kids unique opportunities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many kids are off at summer camps this time of year, including at one special camp that happens once a summer.

Kids arriving at Camp Rosenbaum in Warrenton last week were greeted by cheers and music. Many of them live in low-income housing and have never been to camp.

“A lot of kids, when they come off the bus, they’re really overwhelmed,” program director Melissa Sonsalla said. “We do a lot of stuff throughout the week that they’ve never done before.”

The campers get to ride horses and sit around a campfire singing campfire songs, do arts and crafts, fly kites, learn to fish and much more. They even get to go through a firefighter course.

“I’ve done fishing, horseback riding, camp stuff,” camper Jayda Nance said.

Campers get the chance to go to Camp Rosenbaum only one time and they don’t have to pay for anything.

Another fun thing about camp is that the kids don’t know who the counselors really are because they all use camp names, like “Gidget.”

“I don’t think there’s any other place in the world that can bring this many kids together and give them this many opportunities,” said Gidget, aka Danielle Wass.

Gidget, like many of the volunteer counselors, is a cop — in her case, a detective with the Vancouver Police Department.

“There’s one girl in my group who wants to be a police officer,” Wass said. “She has no idea, so I can’t wait to get out there and show them I am one.”

The big reveal comes at the end, after the campers have spent a week bonding with their counselors.

“They realize ‘oh my gosh this is a cop and this is someone my brother or parents may have told me not to trust and they’ve bonded with this person and now I trust them,'” said Lori Rosenbaum, the daughter of the camp’s founder.

The Oregon National Guard lets camp Rosenbaum use the Camp Rilea facilities for free, but Rosebaum relies on sponsors and donations for food, transportation and other necessities thy may need to buy, like clothes for the kids in some cases.