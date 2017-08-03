Sergio Martinez to appear in court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A ‘serial immigration violator’ is due in court Thursday morning to be arraigned after a grand jury handed up a 27-count indictment against him.

Police say Sergio Jose Martinez, 31, attacked two women on July 24.

The indictment, which was first reported by the Oregonian/OregonLive, includes four counts each of first-degree burglary, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree robbery. He is also charged with two counts each of first-degree sodomy, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, ID theft, and one count of first-degree criminal trespass.

The first attack happened in the early morning hours when a woman was inside her Northeast Portland apartment. She said she had left a few windows open to keep cool.

When the man, later identified as Martinez, entered the woman’s apartment he was carrying a tapered metal rod, according to court documents. He used scarves and socks to bind her hands and feet together, blindfolded her and then sexually assaulted her. The woman told police that she felt she was about to be killed.

The second attack happened in the area of Northeast 21st and Northeast Halsey as a woman was leaving her work. According to police, a man, later identified as Martinez, approached the woman and said, “I just want to talk with you.” The woman tried to create distance between her and Martinez but he threatened to kill her.

Records show that when Martinez confronted the woman, he was carrying a knife. He eventually got on top of her and began touching her in a sexual manner. The woman screamed out and bystanders came to her aid, according to court documents.

KOIN 6 News first reported the lengthy criminal record of Martinez. He has been arrested 13 times by the Portland Police Bureau in the last decade. He has also reportedly been deported 20 times from the United States to Mexico, according to court documents. U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) told KOIN 6 News that they have records that show he has been deported at least 13 times.

ICE and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office have been going back and forth about who has been responsible for holding Martinez. ICE said that they had a hold on him and that the sheriff’s office did not honor that hold. The sheriff’s office, however, said that the hold was not a criminal warrant – it was an administrative hold, which the county does not honor when dealing with immigration matters.

In a statement first released to KOIN 6 News on July 31 that read, “Unfortunately, the sheriff’s comments reflect a fundamental misunderstanding of the enforcement process.”

The ICE statement goes on to read, “immigration detainers serve as a legally-authorized request, upon which a law enforcement agency may rely, to continue to maintain custody of an alien for up to 48 hours so that ICE may assume custody for removal purposes. Pursuant to ICE policy, all ICE detainers are submitted with an accompanying administrative arrest warrant or warrant of removal depending upon the circumstances of the individual case.”

KOIN 6 News has submitted several public records request regarding the Martinez case. We will continue to follow this story and update it when new information is available.