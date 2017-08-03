Police look for man who tried to rob Applebee’s

TUALATIN, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for the man who tried to rob a Tualatin Applebee’s on Saturday, July 29.

The suspect is a Caucasian male, around 40-50 years old and, according to restaurant staff, demanded cash but no money was given. There was also no weapon used, or seen, during the incident.

A K9 from the Sherwood Police Department was sent out to find the suspect, who fled on foot, but it was unsuccessful.

Police want the public to watch the surveillance video to help them identify the perpetrator. If you have information regarding the case, contact Detective Messina at 503.691.4843 and refer to case number 17-2158.

Surveillance video shows the man coming in and out of the restaurant. He was wearing a baseball cap, dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and tan shoes.