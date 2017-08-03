Murder charge filed against accused body burner

Related Coverage Umatilla County man accused of burning body

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man accused of burning a friend’s body to potentially cover up evidence of drug use is now charged with murder, according to Umatilla County Sheriff Terry L. Rowan.

On Wednesday, a judge set Conor Michael Dayton’s bail at $10 million after prosecutors charged him with one count each of murder and abuse of a corpse. He has been ordered to appear back in court on August 9.

Officers with the Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Dayton on July 7 in the area of Broadway and Depot Street.

The victim has been identified as Marcos Jesus Gutierrez-Rodriguez. Detectives have not released the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office reported an autopsy determined Gutierrez-Rodriguez had very high levels of methamphetamine in his system, and his body was badly damaged from the fire.

Dayton was questioned by detectives and reportedly told them that he started the fire that burned Gutierrez-Rodriguez.

“Dayton claimed that he found Gutierrez-Rodriguez’s deceased body at the location and started the fire to hide his drug use,” according to the sheriff’s office.

A trial date for the new murder case has not been set.