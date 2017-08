PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot and injured early Thursday morning in Old Town.

Police say the shooting happened on the corner of NW Broadway and NW Glisan Street. They found the victim, who was uncooperative, on NW Broadway and NW Hoyt Street.

The injuries the man sustained were not life-threatening and he was taken to a hospital.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and there is no suspect description.