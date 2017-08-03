Man accused of trying to break into apartments

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Wednesday, August 2, for burglarizing a high-rise apartment building in SW Portland.

Around noon, officers responded to the 2200 block of SW 1st Ave. where they heard reports of a man trying to break into to multiple apartments in the building before finding one that was unlocked.

After a brief search, officers found and arrested 57-year-old Terry Evans and charged him with first and 2nd-degree burglary and first degree trespassing.

According to detectives, Evans could face additional charges in connection with another string of break-ins in the area.