Kids flock to Hillsboro parks for free lunch, activities

HILLSBORO, Ore. (Hillsboro Tribune) — On a warm Tuesday afternoon, a handful of youngsters barrel out of a teepee at Shute Park, 3-year-old Lawson clinging to a red wagon with 9-year-old Shamila and 7-year-old Fernanda following close behind.

The wagons are supposed to be filled with books and the kids are supposed to be reading in the teepee, but the Outpost is about more than keeping kids busy.

It’s a program through Hillsboro’s Parks and Recreation Department that aims to give kids a place to go in the summer. A free lunch is provided through the Hillsboro School District at noon and as lunchtime nears, Lawson, Shamila and Fernanda leave the toys on the lawn and head for a stand of trees near the west edge of the park.

Scores of children, some with parents or grandparents, others with older siblings or on their own, line up for lunch: a sandwich, fruit, milk and a handful of other items. Elisa Jimenez, 22, brought her three children and her boyfriend’s two kids to the lunch program, helping each one with their meal, while declining it herself. The program provides meals for children from age 1 through 17.

“It just helps a family out to get one meal a day for kids,” said Becki Wicks, Hillsboro School District’s Nutrition Services Supervisor. “It’s something they don’t have to pay for and that’s a big part of it.”

Volunteers have been staging this circus at Shute Park since 2006, when the Outpost grew up around the already established summer lunch program.

Cindy Allen, who oversees the Outpost and was among the early organizers, said she remembers summers at the beginning of the recession in 2008 when there were so many kids the program ran out of lunches.

Now, though, interns from the city handle the line of children with ease. Nationally, the program has grown from 1.75 million meals served in 1975 to 153 million meals served at 48,000 sites last summer.

After success with the city/schools pairing at Shute Park, the city added a similar program at Shadywood Park in 2014 and a third program at McKinney Park this summer.

“With McKinney Park, we got a grant, but it was a surprise,” said Mary Loftin, a spokesperson for the city’s parks department. “Not only did Carmax pay for a new playground, but they gave money for an additional program.”

What better way to use that money, she said, than to fund Outpost at McKinney Park.

Loftin said the grant of $10,000 will help fund four years of the Outpost program at McKinney but the hope is to find permanent funding.

The three parks see hundreds of kids each day. Shute Park averages around 300, followed by 75 at Shadywood Park and 50 at McKinney. Attendance has risen at the smaller sites since the program opened in June.

Besides the three parks with Outpost programs, Hillsboro School District serves free lunch at seven parks around the city. The federally funded program has been running since the 1990s and pays Hillsboro School District per meal served.

That money helps to promote the program.

“It pays for the food and salaries, but we’re basically just a nonprofit,” Wicks said. “We don’t make any money on the program, we just feed the kids.”

Wicks said the district tries to add something new each year, either more sites or more days. This summer, it began offering meals at Bicentennial Park.

The program typically serves around 1,000 children each day, Wicks said, with a spike on “Water Wednesdays” at the three Outpost locations.

“The people serving the meals have told me the kids stick around longer (at the Outpost parks),” Wicks said. “They don’t just take the meal and run. They’re sticking around to participate in whatever Hillsboro Parks and Rec has going on there.”

Wicks said 49 percent of kids in Hillsboro schools qualify for free lunch throughout the school year but the district falls far short of reaching all those during the summer.

This summer, for the first time, program managers sent out a letter to every household in the district detailing the locations and hours of the free lunch sites. They hoped to overcome a technology gap among low-income families who don’t have access to email or social media.

The long history of the Outpost and summer lunch program at city parks has helped build a culture of regulars, Wicks said. The older kids help the newcomers find their way, whether it be washing their hands or learning the rules of the park.

“Year after year, it’s the same kids,” Wicks said. “We see them coming from when they’re little to when they’re grown up.”

The Outpost and summer meal programs opened on June 26 and wrap up on Aug. 18.