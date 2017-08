PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Gang Violence Response Team is investigating a shooting early Thursday morning.

Police say a person was shot in the 9100 block of SE Tolman Street around 2:55 a.m. Someone at the scene tried to take the victim to the hospital but officers and medical personnel contacted the driver and the victim on SE Stark Street and Northbound Interstate 205 and finished taking the man to the hospital in an ambulance.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.