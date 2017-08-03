Diabetic 91-year-old man missing since 9 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 91-year-old man has been missing since about 9 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Eugene Szabo hasn’t been seen since he dropped his wife off at work near SW Scholls Ferry Road and Skyline Boulevard Thursday morning. He was driving a silver 2004 Neon with licence plate 115-CJR and red and green drinking straws on the antenna.

Szabo is 5-foot-8-inches tall with a medium to heavy build and gray hair. He was wearing glasses, a while long sleeved shirt and light colored long pants. He is diabetic.

Note: The photo of Szabo is about 20 years old, but deputies said he looks similar expect he is now balding.