Council to discuss 48-hour ordinance; rally planned

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Council may adopt new post deadly force procedures for the Portland Police Bureau on Wednesday afternoon.

Last month, Mayor Wheeler introduced a city ordinance that would allow officers to promptly interview police following fatal shootings. If adopted, it will be sent to a court for constitutional review.

The issue of when an officer’s statement must be given following a shooting is contentious in Portland law enforcement and police accountability circles, and the city Independent Police Review office and Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill have issued dueling legal opinions on whether prompt mandatory interviews are constitutional.

Don’t Shoot Portland is expected to testify at the meeting. The group plans on holding a rally at 5:00 p.m. outside of City Hall and marching to First Thursday.

Here is Mayor Wheeler’s statement from when he introduced the ordinance:

Mayor Ted Wheeler will file an ordinance to be brought in front of City Council to preserve the elimination of the “48-Hour Rule.” The ordinance details investigative procedures to be used in an employment investigation of an officer involved in the use of deadly force. Those procedures include a compelled interview of the involved officer within 48 hours of the incident, as well as assurances that the employment investigation can be effectively walled off from the criminal investigation. Finally, the ordinance asks for Court review to ensure investigations are properly conducted under the Oregon Constitution.

