PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Still looking for a place to stay during the eclipse?

Airbnb is hosting a contest for the chance to stay in an exclusive dome camping site near Smith Rock with a National Geographic Explorer.

You’ll spend the night stargazing with astrophysicist Dr. Jedidah Isler and view the eclipse from a private jet over the Pacific Ocean.

Click here for more information and how to enter.