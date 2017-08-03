3 killed in head-on Lincoln County crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 20 in Lincoln County on Wednesday.

Oregon State Police say the crash happened at milepost 31 around 5 p.m. Investigators say a 2015 Chevy Equinox SUV was driving westbound and a 2005 Honda Odyssey van was driving behind it. For unknown reasons, an eastbound 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup crossed the center line and crashed head on into the Chevy. The Honda was unable to stop and crashed into the other 2 cars.

The Dodge caught fire and quickly became fully engulfed. Two people in the car were killed but their identities have not yet been released.

The driver of the Chevy, 52-year-old Michael Steenkolk, was also killed. The passenger in his car, a 48-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old driver of the Honda and a passenger in the car, 20, both sustained minor injuries.