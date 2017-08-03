Child injured in Aloha fire that burned 3 homes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire fighters knocked down fires in two homes in Aloha Thursday afternoon.

The 3-alarm fire was in the 1400 block of SW Fritz Place. Two homes were affected and wind caused neighboring homes to potentially be threatened. Officials are warning the public to stay away from the area.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said a child under the age of 10 was burned and is being treated by a medic at the scene.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office helped crews evacuate houses and keep the public safe.

