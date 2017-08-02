Wednesday’s heat likely to break record

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday’s heat is likely to break a daily record.

The high will hit 105 degrees in most places by 5 p.m., breaking the daily record of 96 degrees in 1986.

The haze you might have noticed is coming from a wildfire in British Columbia.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for the valley and surrounding locations until Friday night at 11 p.m. Overnight temperatures are not cooling much.

A Heat Advisory goes into place for the coast Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon with highs likely in the upper 80s.

The last heat wave like this occurred July 27-29 2009 with 3 days over 100 degrees. The all-time high record in Portland is 107 degrees and we will be close this on Thursday.