Urban heat islands may be keeping you warmer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You may be living in an urban heat island.

Since the 1960s, scientists have been researching urban heat islands — how your location may make a difference in how much heat you feel — where the sun’s radiant heat absorbs into large, dark areas.

Those areas, like tall black buildings or large parking lots, allows heat to build throughout the day and warms the area so much the temperatures don’t really cool off overnight.

By evaluating how the heat collects in certain area, researchers say they can better create climate-sensitive designs.

To create cooler building, engineers are now considering types and volume of building materials, as well as how large and reflective a building is.