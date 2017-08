PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Timbers and Major League Soccer announced a time-change to this Sunday’s match.

Due to excessive heat expected, the Timbers game against the L.A. Galaxy will kick off at 11 a.m. instead of 1 p.m.

Team and league officials expect the on-field temperatures to be lower late in the morning and want to make it as comfortable as possible for fans and players.

The forecast for Sunday shows a high of 93 degrees.

🚨Sunday’s match against @LAGalaxy has been moved earlier to 11 am pt due to the excessive heat forecast. It will still air on ESPN.🚨 #RCTID — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) August 2, 2017