Summer vs Winter: You choose

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Record-shattering heat. Record-setting snow. Welcome to Oregon 2017.

What would you rather have — high heat or freezing rain? Take our poll at the bottom of this story.

It was just in March that Portland city officials said they learned their lessons from the Wicked Winter of 2016-17: Twenty more snow plows. Designating hundreds of additional lane miles for de-icing and plowing. Using salt to melt ice and snow during storms.

And that was less than a month after Portland experienced its rainiest-ever February: 10.36 inches of rain at the Portland International Airport and reported 12.18 inches in downtown Portland for the 28 days of February.

Just after the first of the year, Portland had its coldest day since 2013, when the low hit 11, breaking a record set way back in 1950.

Oregon’s Winter Storm, December 8, 2016 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A bicyclist rides along the Willamette River through heavy snow as the first winter storm of the season hits the area in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) Traffic on Interstate 84 comes to a standstill on a sloped, icy ramp merging with Interstate 5 in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, as the first winter storm of the season hits the region. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) People walk along the waterfront park through heavy snowfall as the first winter storm of the season hits the area in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) A footprint in the snow in Portland, Thursday, December 8, 2016. (KOIN) Snow and freezing rain made for slick roads in Portland Thursday, December 8, 2016. (KOIN) Geese walk along the snow covered waterfront park through heavy snowfall as the first winter storm of the season hits the area in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) Icy conditions in Portland force PBOT to shut down BikeTown PDX until 9 a.m. Friday. (KOIN) Downtown buildings are visible through snow-caked windows as the first winter storm of the season hits the area in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) Geese walk along the snow covered waterfront park through heavy snowfall as the first winter storm of the season hits the area in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) A bicyclist and traffic navigate through downtown as the first winter storm of the season hits the area in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) Snow in Hood River, 445pm, December 8, 2016 (KOIN) Snow in Northwest Portland, December 8, 2016 (KOIN) Snow in Northwest Portland, December 8, 2016 (KOIN) An airplane is sprayed with de-icer at PDX, December 8, 2016 (KOIN) Snow and freezing rain made for slick roads in Portland Thursday, December 8, 2016. (KOIN) Passengers at PDX, December 8, 2016 (KOIN) Snow falls at Stoller Vineyards, December 8, 2016 (KOIN) A tree fell on NE 33rd Avenue in Portland, December 8 2016. (PPB) A tree fell on a house in Hillsboro, December 8 2016. (Hillsboro Fire) One person died in a crash in Benton County, December 8 2016. (KOIN) Snow snarls traffic on Hwy 26, Dec. 8, 2016 (KOIN) Snow in Northwest Portland, December 8, 2016 (KOIN) A woman takes a selfie in the snow in NW Portland on December 8, 2016. (KOIN) One person died in a crash in Benton County, December 8 2016. (KOIN) A winter weather related rear end crash in Hillsboro on December 8, 2016. (Hillsboro Fire) Drivers are advised to use traction devices, December 8, 2016 (PBOT) Snow coats the street in NW Portland on December 8, 2016. (KOIN) Icy roads in Benton County, December 8 2016. (KOIN) Snow and freezing rain fell in Portland, Thursday, December 8, 2016. (KOIN) Snow fell in Salem, December 8 2016. (Twitter) A tree fell on a house in Vancouver, December 8 2016. (KOIN) A tree fell on a house in Vancouver, December 8 2016. (KOIN) A tree fell on a house in Vancouver, December 8 2016. (KOIN) A tree fell on Scholls Ferry Road, December 8 2016. (KOIN) The Vista House at Crown Point in the Columbia River Gorge, December 7, 2016 (KOIN) Looking east at the Columbia River Gorge, December 7, 2016 (KOIN) A car rear ended a school bus, December 7 2016. (LO Fire) Snow in Bethany, sent to KOIN 6 News on December 6, 2016. (Kamran Shirazi) Frosty grass, December 7 2016. (KOIN) A frosty car, December 7 2016. (KOIN) A frosty car, December 7 2016. (KOIN) Snow coats the street in NW Portland on December 8, 2016. (KOIN) A tree went down on NW Cornell during a winter storm on December 8, 2016. (KOIN) Multnomah Falls during a winter storm on December 8, 2016. (KOIN) Reporter Lisa Balick found a man planning to use his skateboard as a sled during a winter storm on December 8, 2016. (KOIN) Reporter Lisa Balick found a man planning to use his skateboard as a sled during a winter storm on December 8, 2016. (KOIN) KOIN 6 News reporter Emily Sinovic at Vista House at Crown Point in the Columbia River Gorge, December 8, 2016 (KOIN) The Unipiper in the snow in Portland, December 8, 2016 (Screen grab from his Twitter) Two cars crashed due to slick conditions on Hwy 30 on December 8, 2016. (MSCO) Two cars crashed due to slick conditions on Hwy 30 on December 8, 2016. (MSCO) A view of a Biketown station in Portland during a snowstorm, December 8, 2016 (KOIN)

Now, fast forward to summer, and here we are — record setting heat, maybe even the all-time hottest in Portland.

The all-time record for Portland is 107 degrees, which was set back in August 1981. Both Wednesday and Thursday of this week, could approach very similar temperatures.

Ice cream sales skyrocketed. At the Portland Ice Cream Company, grocery carts filled with ice cream orders have been flying out of the sub zero walk-in refrigerator since 7 a.m. Tuesday.

ODOT reminded drivers not to let their cars overheat. Safety advocates reminded people not to leave their kids and pets in cars for even a short time.

TriMet was slowed, power outages were reported, your electric bill went up — although those things happened in the winter, too. Burn bans are in place (just months after Oregon emerged from a drought for the first time in years.)

Wednesday, KOIN 6 News reporter Kohr Harlan took a ride at Timberline to cool off.

