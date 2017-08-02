Summer vs Winter: You choose

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Record-shattering heat. Record-setting snow. Welcome to Oregon 2017.
It was just in March that Portland city officials said they learned their lessons from the Wicked Winter of 2016-17: Twenty more snow plows. Designating hundreds of additional lane miles for de-icing and plowing. Using salt to melt ice and snow during storms.
And that was less than a month after Portland experienced its rainiest-ever February: 10.36 inches of rain at the Portland International Airport and reported 12.18 inches in downtown Portland for the 28 days of February.
Just after the first of the year, Portland had its coldest day since 2013, when the low hit 11, breaking a record set way back in 1950.
Now, fast forward to summer, and here we are — record setting heat, maybe even the all-time hottest in Portland.
The all-time record for Portland is 107 degrees, which was set back in August 1981. Both Wednesday and Thursday of this week, could approach very similar temperatures.
Ice cream sales skyrocketed. At the Portland Ice Cream Company, grocery carts filled with ice cream orders have been flying out of the sub zero walk-in refrigerator since 7 a.m. Tuesday.
ODOT reminded drivers not to let their cars overheat. Safety advocates reminded people not to leave their kids and pets in cars for even a short time.
TriMet was slowed, power outages were reported, your electric bill went up — although those things happened in the winter, too. Burn bans are in place (just months after Oregon emerged from a drought for the first time in years.)
Wednesday, KOIN 6 News reporter Kohr Harlan took a ride at Timberline to cool off.
