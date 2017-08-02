Smoke from distant wildfires makes Portland hazy

The smoke will blow away eventually

Jennifer Dowling and KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Smoke in Portland is from wildfires burning east of Portland and in British Columbia. (KOIN Tower camera by Panogs)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Smoke from wildfires is creating an unhealthy situation in Oregon and Washington.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air pollution advisory due to the smoke and ozone levels that have increased in the extreme heat.  The DEQ said some of the smoke is coming from fires burning east of the Portland metro area, like the Sheep Springs fire at Mt. Jefferson and one in British Columbia.

The air quality levels aren’t in the danger zone yet for most of the population, but the Oregon Health Authority is warning people with health problems, young children or seniors to take precautions.

“The key for helping to avoid health problems in people who are at risk, if they can just leave town for a while, leave the area for a while and go to the coast, that’s a good solution,” public health physical Richard Leman said.

Wind should kick up and blow the smoke away eventually, but small particles could stick around through next week.

A photo of Portland shows the smoke in the air on August 2 (bottom) compared to 24 hours prior. (Courtesy of Michael Franz)
