Man hit by car while walking on sidewalk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was seriously injured in Gresham on Wednesday when a car hit him on NE Burnside.

The man was walking on the sidewalk on NE Burnside and NE Linden Avenue when the car came up onto the sidewalk. The car hit him before driving away without stopping or slowing down, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was driving a white sedan that may have front end and windshield damage. The car was traveling east on Burnside.

Anyone with information is asked to called Gresham police at 503.618.2719.