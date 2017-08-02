Man arrested at Home Depot with 40lbs of meth

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials with the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force said they arrested a suspect Tuesday who had more than 40 pounds of meth and nearly 10 pounds of heroin.

CCITF arrested 22-year-old Jose Luis Poitras in the Home Depot parking lot at Mall 205.

Tuesday’s arrest stems from a 6-month CCITF investigation, which started in Oregon.

Officials said the arrest of Poitras led to the search of 2 locations in Vancouver, which then led to the additional seizure of almost $10,000 in cash and evidence of extensive methamphetamine and heroin processing.

Poitras was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and heroin.

His bail was set at $500,000.