Man arrested at Home Depot with 40lbs of meth

Jose Poitras was booked into the Clackamas County Jail

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Officials arrested Jose Potras who allegedly had pounds of heroin and meth with him, Aug. 1, 2017. (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
Officials arrested Jose Potras who allegedly had pounds of heroin and meth with him, Aug. 1, 2017. (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials with the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force said they arrested a suspect Tuesday who had more than 40 pounds of meth and nearly 10 pounds of heroin.

CCITF arrested 22-year-old Jose Luis Poitras in the Home Depot parking lot at Mall 205.

Jose Luis Poitras, 22, was arrested after officials said they found pounds of meth and heroin on him, Aug. 1, 2017. (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
Jose Luis Poitras, 22, was arrested after officials said they found pounds of meth and heroin on him, Aug. 1, 2017. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Tuesday’s arrest stems from a 6-month CCITF investigation, which started in Oregon.

Officials said the arrest of Poitras led to the search of 2 locations in Vancouver, which then led to the additional seizure of almost $10,000 in cash and evidence of extensive methamphetamine and heroin processing.

Poitras was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and heroin.

His bail was set at $500,000.