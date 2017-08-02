Man arrested after running over kids in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a Salem man after he allegedly ran over 2 young children in a cul-de-sac Wednesday.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Navaho Ct SE around 2 p.m. on a report that 2 kids had been struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they learned a 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy had been playing on the sidewalk when they were run over a Ford truck that was backing out of a driveway.

The driver, 40-year-old Casper Ankin, allegedly tried to leave following the incident, but was physically detained by bystanders.

Police said he then went into a residence.

The children were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ankin was taken into custody on charges of driving under the influence intoxicants, reckless driving, 2 counts of 3rd-degree assault and 2 felony counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver involved in an accident.