Lengthy sentence likely for accused fraud ‘architect’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The woman said to be the “architect” of a conspiracy that resulted in the IRS paying out $2.6 million in fraudulent refunds will be sentenced in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors write in court documents that “a sentence of 46 months is warranted to punish [Lori] Nicholson for her role as the architect of this conspiracy which resulted in the filing of over 700 fraudulent income tax returns for the years 2009, 2010 and 2011.”

Those returns claimed a total of $4,029,623 and the IRS paid out $2,673,175 in fraudulent refunds, according to court documents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is also asking that Nicholson be ordered to pay restitution of $429,369 to the IRS.

In September 2014, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Nicholson, Jasmine Mason, Tataneisha Nicholson , Shawntina Ware, and Brandon Leath, with conspiracy to defraud the government.

All four other suspects have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the government with respect to claims, filing a fraudulent claim, and theft of government funds.

