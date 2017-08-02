Dad fleeing police accused of leaving 2 kids in car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Vancouver man is accused of child abandonment after he fled police on foot after a pursuit, leaving his two kids in the car.

Tyson Austin Dozler was arrested on July 31 when the Clark County Sheriff’s Office attempted to arrest him connection with a robbery. Dolzer refused to pull over around 11:30 p.m. and the pursuit entered Portland.

When the pursuit did end, Dolzer fled on foot and left behind two children.

Jail records show that the two children are 2-years-old and 11-months-old. Both were taken to the hospital to be checked out, according to police.

Records show that there was probable cause to arrest Dozler for second-degree robbery out of Clark County. They also show that Dozler uses meth daily and alcohol intermittently. Details about the robbery were not immediately available.

Dozler is charged with child abandonment, child neglect, reckless driving, assault, criminal mischief and attempting to flee police. His bail is set at $32,500.

He is due in court on Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. in the Justice Center.

A background check shows that Dozler has been convicted of 3 felonies and 1 misdemeanor.