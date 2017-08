PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities recovered the body of a missing swimmer in the Columbia River Wednesday night near Collins Beach.

Crews were searching off Sauvie Island for a missing swimmer, however, Oregon State Police said shortly after that the search had turned into a recovery.

The deceased swimmer was a teenager.

A beachgoer told KOIN 6 News there were people jumping off a boat and one man didn’t come up.

