Woman arrested in connection to trafficking a child

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 21-year-old woman was arrested Monday in connection to the trafficking of a minor.

Shanell N. Rix was booked into the Multnomah County Jail after Beaverton Police received information that a minor, who was reported as a missing and endangered child, was in the Portland area.

Investigators learned the minor was a female and was being trafficked.

During the investigation, officials also found out that the missing and endangered minor was in an apartment complex located in the 8200 block of NE Sandy Blvd where she was with Rix.

The minor was reported as missing in another state and is currently being taken home.

Nix was booked on charges of compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution and attempting to use a child in display of a sexually explicit act.