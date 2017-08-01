Salem security guard charged with murder denied bail

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Salem security guard accused of murder has been denied bail.

The Statesman Journal reports a judge made the decision Monday at Gregory Capwell’s first court appearance.

Capwell was arrested nearly a week after the July 22 shooting death of Jose Francisco Moreno. Police found Moreno bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a report of shots fired outside a Salem hotel.

Police have declined to say how the shooting unfolded or what led them to Capwell. The 33-year-old was working as a private security guard at the time of the shooting.

Moreno, who was 25, grew up in Mill City. His sister Jessica Ginsbach says the family is still trying to find out exactly what happened. Capwell was assigned a court-appointed attorney at Monday’s appearance. He has not entered a plea.