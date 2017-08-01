Patrol car ramming suspect said pursuit was ‘fun’

Related Coverage Suspect rams Portland Police car, officer injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After he reportedly rammed a police car, with an officer inside, a 33-year-old man told investigators that his pursuit was “fun” and it was like a video game.

Andrew Douglas Lentz is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning at the Multnomah County Justice Center.

According to court documents, he failed to show up for his first arraignment on July 24. Multnomah County Judge Kelly Skye ordered that Lentz’s drivers license be suspended because of his failure to appear. A warrant was issued and his bail was set at $260,000.

Police re-arrested Lentz on July 26.

Recently, a grand jury indicted Lentz and he is now charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person and assault.

The investigation started back on July 21 when police attempted to stop Lentz for reckless driving. He refused to pull over and lead officers on a pursuit through Southeast Portland.

As police attempted to box in Lentz’s vehicle, he reportedly began revving his engine and “suddenly hit” a patrol officer’s car “very hard,” according to court documents.

The officer was taken to the hospital. She suffered a concussion after she hit her head on the windshield from when her vehicle was rammed, records show.

Lentz, meanwhile, was taken into custody and could be seen smiling. He reportedly told officers, “that was fun! It was like driving in a video game.”

The officer who was injured was transported to the hospital and then later released.

Lentz remains in custody.