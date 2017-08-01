ODOT: Don’t let your car get overheated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People in the Portland metro are scrambling to figure out ways to keep their homes cool as the heatwave arrives. While you’re purchasing fans and air conditioning, don’t forget to check on your car or bring it to a body shop as the heat can negatively impact vehicles.

ODOT reminds people to make sure they have ample oil, antifreeze and gas to avoid getting your car stuck on the side of the road. Officials said both overheating cars and ones low on oil are more likely to get stuck during the heat.

John Lundberg works as a traffic operations specialist for ODOT’s Incident Response. One of his responsibilities is to help stranded cars on the highways.

He helped a woman earlier on Tuesday after her car nearly ran out of oil, causing her car to stop working. She was out in the heat for more than an hour, which is why Lundberg encourages everyone to store water and an extra bottle of backup engine oil in their cars.

If you want to avoid car troubles in the heat, Lundberg said it’s important to maintain your vehicle.

“Just proper maintenance,” Lundberg said. “Make sure your hoses have been checked every couple of years, make sure the antifreeze hasn’t been degraded to the point where it’s not really working.”

Lundberg also said the hot weather seems to create more agitated drivers leading to more accidents, more reckless driving and more people stuck on the side of the roads due to fender benders.

If you end up stuck on the side of the road during the summer heat, Lundberg said it’s better to wait in a cool place than stay out in the heat, especially if you don’t have any water.

Below are a few tips on what to do if your car overheats

If you think your car is overheating, turn off your air conditioner and roll down the windows

If you’re stuck in traffic and the temperature gauge is rising, shift into Neutral or Park and rev your engine a bit

Try not to ride your brakes