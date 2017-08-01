‘No known reason why’ passenger shot in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police say there ‘is no known reason why’ a man was shot riding in the passenger seat of a car early Tuesday morning.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries on SE 7th Avenue and Stark Street around 2:30 a.m. He and a friend had left a bar on SE 7th and Sandy Boulevard and were driving on SE Stark Street.

“There does not appear to be any known reason why the victim or the vehicle he was riding in would be the target of a shooting,” Portland Police stated in a release.

There is no suspect description.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting and has not talked to officers is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.