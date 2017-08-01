Newberg man accused of using fake British passport for 20 years

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) – A man living in Oregon is accused of using a fake Great Britain passport for the past 20 years.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that the man is accused of using a passport with a dead baby’s name on it multiple times before Great Britain revoked it in October 2012.

He used it to cross into Mexico, Thailand, Cambodia, China, Russia, Guatemala and Kazakhstan. Investigators suspect the man was “up to something nefarious.”

U.S. Department of State Special Agent Michael T. McLean says the 53-year-old man’s birth name is Timothy Michael Schneidt, born in Wyoming.

But in 2013, he changed his name to Timothy M. Matthews. On the fake passport, he is accused of using the name Peter Matthews – the name of a baby who died shortly after birth in 1963 in Great Britain.