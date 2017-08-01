National Night Out bridges gap between police, residents

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) – Towns across the nation are celebrating National Night Out, an annual event meant to bridge the gap between officers and the communities they serve.

Hundreds of community members headed to the Beaverton Library throughout Tuesday to meet with their local law enforcement officers, and Mike Rowe with Beaverton Police

hopes it changes the perception that some citizens have of police officers.

“People see police normally when something bad happens or they violate the law,” Rowe said. “We want to make sure that we have an environment where people feel comfortable to come talk to us.”

Beaverton resident Rich Kruse attended National Night Out with his young son. He said the event is important to show his son that police are just people, and they aren’t something to be feared.

“They’re here to assist us and help,” Kruse said.