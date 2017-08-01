Ice cream sales skyrocket amid sizzling temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a good week to be in the ice cream business.

At the Portland Ice Cream Company, grocery carts filled with ice cream orders have been flying out of the sub zero walk-in refrigerator since 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Founder Mick Shillingford sliced slabs of dry ice to pack into 10 push carts and seven motorized ice cream trucks that’ll fan out across the Portland area. The company is a wholesaler that supplies pre-packaged ice cream to retailers and ice cream trucks across the region.

He’ll sell lots of ice cream this week, but he says there is such a thing as too hot for ice cream.

“When it’s really hot, the moms don’t want the kids to open the doors and let the heat in the house, so sales can be pretty slow. But once it cools down and it’s actually cooler outside than it is inside, they’ll all come out on the street and it’s an ice cream frenzy,” Shillingford says.

Efrain Escobar drives his own ice cream truck with supplies from Portland Ice Cream Company. “I go everywhere. Apartments, parks, especially where there are teams playing sports. There is a lot of money there. So I’m expecting good money today,” Escobar says.

In addition to the delivery trucks, The Portland Ice Creamery also has a retail outlet at North Killingsworth Street and Minnesota Avenue, where you can pick up freshly made custom flavors or take home a box of ice cream sandwiches.