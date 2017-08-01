Heatwave causes TriMet delays, power outages

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Along with smoldering temperatures, the heatwave has caused multiple power outages and TriMet delays in the Portland metro.

TriMet experienced delays because of high temperatures starting Monday, which continued Tuesday and is expected to cause issues for the remainder of the week.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the hottest days this week with temperatures potentially reaching 107 degrees.

TriMet communications director Roberta Altstadt encouraged people to take the bus during the heatwave as MAX lines are the most likely to experience delays

To stay up-to-date with public transportation, head to TriMet’s website for the most recent alerts.

Extreme heat could also lead to power outages due to the heat placing extra stress on electrical equipment, according to PGE.

There were a few reported outages Tuesday, however, all seemed to be fixed within a few hours.

Earlier Tuesday, Pacific Power reminded customers of some tips on how to stay cool including closing blinds and drapes during the hot hours. These tips could especially come in handy if you lose power.

To find out where there are current outages or to report an outage, head to Pacific Power, PGE or Clark Public Utilities’ websites.