Heat wave? Don’t let your power bill soar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pacific Power wants to remind customers that it is possible to use less energy and save some money during a heat wave.

The agency’s tips include closing blinds and drapes during the hot hours. Officials recommend opening windows in the evening and early morning to let cool air in.

Fans can also circulate and cool air. Ceiling and window fans use less electricity than an air conditioner. If you use an air conditioner, setting it at 78 degrees is ideal and can help save money. Don’t turn off the air conditioner when you are gone, instead set it at 85 degrees.

Officials say its best to avoid using your oven, dishwasher and dryers during the middle of the day. If possible, grill outside or use a microwave or toaster oven. Even TV’s, lamps and computers should be turned off to keep cool.

