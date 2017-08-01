Friend arrested for stabbing woman in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 25-year-old man is charged with 5 felonies including attempted murder after police allege he stabbed a friend.

Nathan M. Lewallen appeared in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Monday and was arraigned on allegations of attempted murder, assault, strangulation and unlawful use of a weapon.

Portland Police spokesperson Sgt. Chris Burley said officers responded to the 200 block of Southeast 106th Avenue on July 17 on reports that a woman had been stabbed.

During the investigation detectives learned that Lewallen had befriended the woman over the last 2 years. “Information gathered thus far suggests this was a strictly platonic relationship,” Burley said.

When officers responded to the scene, they were unable to locate Lewallen so officers across the city were told to be on the lookout for him. He was eventually located and taken into custody.

The case is being handled by detectives assigned to the police bureau’s assault detail.

Lewallen remains in custody. He is due back in court later this month.