Feds: Girlfriend of neo-Nazi provided high-powered guns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The girlfriend of an accused killer with ties to white supremacy groups provided him with 9 different weapons in the months before 3 people were shot in the head at a home in Woodland, a new federal indictment claims

Andrea Sibley faces 5 federal gun charges plus one for aiding and abetting a felon for her alleged role in providing Brent Luyster with a variety of weapons between March 2015 and May 2016.

She allegedly made false statements when buying these guns from local licensed gun dealers — a Bushmaster .223 caliber rifle, a Glock .40 caliber handgun, a Keltec .12 gauge shotgun, an Anderson .223 caliber rifle, a Remington .308 caliber rifle, a Smith and Wesson .223 caliber rifle, a Ruger .22 caliber rifle and a Kimber .380 caliber handgun.

Over the course of those 14 months, Sibley provided these guns to Luyster, who had already been convicted on 6 different charges. That conviction prevented Luyster, 36, from legally possessing these guns.

He now faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In Washington, prosecutors announced they would not seek the death penalty once his trial begins, but will seek life without parole.

Sibley, The Columbian reported, was sentenced in September 2016 to a year of community custody after pleading guilty to rendering criminal assistance.

This new federal indictment is separate from the ongoing case in Washington.

The killings in Woodland

On July 15, 2016, Luyster allegedly shot 4 people, killing Joseph Lamar, Janell Knight and Zach Thompson., and critically wounding Brianne Leigh.

Court documents at the time said the bodies of 3 victims were found at a Woodland home, and all 3 appeared to have been shot in the head.

Leigh, who was shot through the left side of her face, is the mother of Thompson’s children.

Lamar and Thompson were found outside in the driveway next to each, both shot at point blank range. Knight was inside lying on a couch, also shot in the head.

When authorities arrived they found she was unable to speak but was able to write answers to their questions.

According to the affadavit, a deputy knew the shooting happened at the house of one of the victims, Joseph Lamar. The deputy asked Leigh if she knew who shot her, she wrote, “pretty sure Brent Lyster (sic) Luyster. He’s in big trouble. Fed.”

Previous arrests

Luyster was still facing charges for allegedly pistol whipping his ex-girlfriend — the mother of his child — in May. When he was arrested that time, deputies heard shots fired and eventually talked him into surrendering. He was out on bail on this particular charge at the time of the murders.