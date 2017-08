ORCHARDS, Wash. (KOIN) — A crash along SR-500 near milepost 9 left one person dead Tuesday morning.

The Washington State Patrol tweeted investigators believe the driver at fault may have been driving under the influence of drugs. That driver was taken to a hospital after being removed from the car.

SR-500 is also known as Fourth Plain Boulevard.

Orchards – SR500/MP9 – Fatality collision investigation underway. Roadway CLOSED for investigation. Detour in place by @wsdot_sw. pic.twitter.com/8vvxcwYIPz — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) August 1, 2017