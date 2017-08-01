DOJ scrutiny for Portland Marathon; still no permit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the Portland Marathon, but a legal expert told KOIN 6 News whatever may be found will not likely derail the race.

However, the event continues to seek a permit from the City of Portland, and that could have more of an impact than the DOJ investigation into possible conflicts of interest between race organizers and some for-profit companies. However, the legal expert told KOIN 6 News whatever may be found would likely result in sanctions or fines, but won’t shut it down.

A city spokesperson told KOIN 6 News the race organizers met the deadline to prepay some estimated costs associated with the race — nearly $48,000 for items including police patrols and transportation services the city will provide.

But Portland still needs information on a variety of details for the event, including an agreement in writing to a final medical plan with fire and rescue personnel. A permit will not likely be issued until early September for the race that is planned for October 8.

A Department of Justice spokesperson told KOIN 6 News they have asked race organizers to hand over their financial documents and other documents related to the marathon’s dealings with a for-profit company registered at the same address.

Race organizers have not yet returned calls seeking comment from KOIN 6 News.