Cano helps push Mariners past Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robinson Cano doubled twice and drove in three runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 8-7 on Tuesday night.

Cano’s two-run double in the sixth was the 499th of his career, moving him into a time with Rusty Staub for 63rd in MLB history.

Jarrod Dyson had his 200th career steal in the win and threw out a runner from centerfield at third to end the eighth inning in a one-run game.

Nelson Cruz homered and Leonys Martin had two hits and two RBIs for Seattle.

Joey Gallo had two homers and four RBIs, and Rougned Odor also went deep for the Rangers, who lost their fourth straight.

Casey Lawrence (1-3) picked up his first MLB win after after entering the game in the fourth inning.

Edwin Diaz earned his 21st save after working a 1-2-3 ninth.

Nick Martinez (3-4) gave up seven runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.