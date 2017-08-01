Burn ban issued for Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN)— A burn ban has been issued for Multnomah County.

The ban, which is in response to high temperatures and dry conditions from low rainfall, includes recreational campfires, fire pits, yard debris, agricultural burning and permits issued for open burning.

The ban went into effect Tuesday in all areas of the county.

Outdoor barbecuing is still allowed, but you should wet the ashes and be sure to dispose of them properly. You should also keep the barbecue at least 10 feet from combustible items.

The ban is active until further notice.